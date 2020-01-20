Over 100 people march in Macon in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Service and breaking barriers were some of the traits Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. brought to the world.

Nearly 100 people marched in Macon Monday to remember Dr. King’s legacy.

- Advertisement -

The first African-American county attorney, Rod Hickman, was the speaker at Monday’s Noxubee County NAACP event.

Hickman talked about the importance and relevance that organizations like the NAACP still have in today’s society.

“It’s important to honor Dr. King’s legacy and his dream because all though we’ve made wonderful and amazing strides toward equality there are still areas we need improvement at. And so, we need to remember the past and understand we still have great strides to make in the future,” said Hickman.

Monday’s tribute also included at breakfast during the speech at the Noxubee Civic Center.