Over $14,000 presented to local charities in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over $14,000 was presented to local charities in the area.

The Lowndes County Rodeo Committee met with representatives of the four charities that were benefiting from the inaugural Lowndes County Benefit Rodeo.

The proceeds went to the Lowndes County District 3 Volunteer Fire Department Honor Guard, the Lowndes County Master Gardeners Scholarship Fund, Loaves and Fishes, and the United Way.

The rodeo was June 27 and 28 at the Lowndes County Arena and Pavilion.

The committee plans to make this an annual event.

