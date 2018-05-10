Over 2 dozen seniors in Noxubee County get $132,000 in scholarships

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Schools across north Mississippi are honoring seniors gearing up for the next chapter of their life.

At Noxubee County High School, a $132,000 check was handed out to go towards scholarships from Rust College.

- Advertisement -

35 seniors signed the dotted line at today’s Academic Signing Day.

Kendrick Vivians, a teacher at the high school says they want all of the students to know the school is proud of their accomplishments.

“Our school is known for football. We excel on the football field at all times and sometimes it goes unnoticed, the academic part. So we wanted to take this time to show these students that they are appreciated and how they represent our school,” said Vivians.

On top of the academics, six athletes signed scholarships to play basketball and softball.