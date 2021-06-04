Over one million vaccines have been distributed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been given in Mississippi.

Although, far fewer people are fully vaccinated.

Mississippi ranks last in the nation in vaccination rates at 34 percent.

Now, state health leaders are urging people to help everyone get back to normal and protect their neighbors by getting vaccinated.

“Well all the studies have shown the vaccine is effective and with vaccine effectiveness, you don’t have the transmission of the disease and without transmission of the disease those people who are not vaccinated or cannot be vaccinated for whatever reason, immune problems or allergies, or any other reason they couldn’t be vaccinated, those people can be protected from COVID too, so it’s not just about you personally it’s about helping the community,” said Crystal Tate, MSDH.

Mississippians age 50-64 have the highest vaccination rate in the state.

The highest number of vaccinations occurred on the week of February 27th but there has been a steady decline since.

Most recent numbers from the department of health show only 93 hundred shots were given this week.