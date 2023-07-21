Overcrowding poses major issue for local animal shelter

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Too many animals and not enough money or supplies. It’s a common problem at animal shelters across the country, especially in the Spring and Summer months.

That means some shelter staff has to get creative about how they go about raising money.

The sounds of dozens of dogs greet you as you approach West Point Clay County Animal Shelter. Some of these dogs have been abandoned by owners and brought to the shelter; while others are puppies that have only ever known the shelter as a home.

The shelter in West Point, like many across the country, borders on overcrowding. Recently, they took in close to 40 animals in one day.

“We are in a nationwide crisis, an overpopulation crisis. The animals never stop coming and we do not have enough room for all of the animals and every shelter in the nation is facing the same thing,” said West Point Clay County Animal Shelter Director Neely Bryan.

Bryan spends every day caring for these animals.

She said there is one thing every pet owner can do that would help combat this crisis.

“The most important thing and I cannot say this loud enough, the number one most important thing we can do if we care at all about the animals and their wellbeing is you spay and you neuter,” said Bryan.

Overpopulation is not the only issue shelters face. There is also a lack of money and resources.

This Saturday, the shelter is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year to support its mission to care for the animals.

Those who work at the shelter care deeply about the animals and work hard to find them loving families.

“It’s hard on us to keep up and our hearts break every day but our love is bigger and we will forever continue to be their voice,” said Bryan.

If you want to help the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter and have some fun doing it, The WoofStock fundraiser is Saturday, July 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Clay County Civic Center.

