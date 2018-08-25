Overnight shooting in Monroe County leaves three injured

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An early morning shooting in Monroe County leaves three people injured.

Deputies were called out around 1 a.m. to Old Houston Road in Aberdeen after a loud music complaint.

Before they arrived, someone pulled out a gun and began firing.

Three people were shot during the incident.

Deputies are unsure what caused the shooter to begin firing.

They believe the suspect is from Lowndes county and are working to bring him in.

“Out in that area we knew they were having some get-together’s and different things we’ve had some reports of loud music out in that area but I assure you this that’s over with their not gonna be doing that anymore they can’t control the situation so we’re just not gonna have this and we’re just gonna put a stop to it,” said Sheriff Cecil Cantrell.

If you have any information that can help with the case, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.