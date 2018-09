ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- An overnight shooting in Aberdeen sends one person to the hospital, and lands a juvenile in custody.

Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said the shooting happened just before eight o’clock on South Thayer Avenue Thursday night.

According to Shumpert, Jamardizzamarco Ward was shot once in the leg.

Ward was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and is stable.

The shooting remains under investigation.