Overnight showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain going into the end of the week but clearing before the weekend. Nice temperatures will maintain for several days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers are likely to begin popping up around dinner time. The bulk of the rain is expected during the overnight hours, 11PM-5AM. Heavy rain and gusty wind are likely, with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. Severe threats are minimal, but not zero. Any storms that become strong enough will likely be due to the wind reaching severe thresholds. As the line moves through, heavy clouds will maintain and temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s/lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Behind the front, some showers could linger into the later morning hours. Though most of the rain should clear East by morning commute, roads still may be slick so pay extra attention. Cloud coverage will slowly clear, allowing for highs to reach the middle to upper 60s. Staying partly cloudy through the night, lows fall into the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: Looking like a great weekend! Some cooler air behind the front will have temperatures Saturday slightly cooler, in the lower 60s. There will be a few clouds continuing to eventually clear out. Sunday will have a perk in the temps, reaching the lower 70s! Overnight lows both nights will be in the low to middle 40s.