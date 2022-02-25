Overstreet Elementary students graduated DARE program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fifth graders at Overstreet Elementary School graduated from the DARE program today.

A ceremony was held to recognize students for avoiding peer pressure while living drug-free and productive lives.

The Starkville Police Department partners with the school for a series of classroom sessions led by police officers.

Police Chief Mark Ballard and Mayor Lynn Spruill were on hand at today’s event.

Students were awarded certificates for graduating.