Owner charged after his pit bulls attack utility worker in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The owner of a pack of pit bulls that attacked a utility worker was arrested.

David Smith was charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the Carroll County pit bull ordinance.

Our statewide news partner WLBT reported Smith was arrested this past weekend.

Ivan Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked last week after his vehicle became stuck on a service call.

Rawles was then approached by the pack of pit bulls after he left his vehicle and began walking back toward a home.

He survived after several hours of surgery.

Smith was released on a $5,000 bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter