Owner of Oxford moving company found and arrested

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The owner of an Oxford moving company has been found and arrested.

26-year-old “Vlad” Ladygin is charged with two counts of embezzlement under contract.

He was arrested Thursday.

Oxford police started investigating Spyder Moving Services and arrested employee Charles Joiner on August 5th.

Investigators had been searching for Ladygin, the owner of the company, ever since.

OPD says some stolen property was recovered from storage facilities in Oxford and Pontotoc. Items were returned to at least seven victims.

Ladygin was given a $25,000 bond.

More charges are pending in the case.