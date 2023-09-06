Owner says Oak Manor Apartments renovations nearly to halfway point

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two years ago, it was slated for demolition. Now, the owner of an apartment complex on Columbus’ Southside said renovations are almost at the halfway point.

Edmond Green, the owner of Oak Manor Apartments on 11th Street South, gave the Columbus City Council an update on the progress of renovations.

Back in 2021, Oak Manor was in such dilapidated condition that the Council had voted to condemn the complex and tear it down, but the former owner asked for leniency and time to do renovations.

Last year, the apartments changed hands, and the new owner presented a new plan to the Council.

There are 62 units at Oak Manor, and Green and his local contractor, Rod Dismukes, had planned to have half of those ready by now, but they have run into supply issues, and have had a hard time finding enough workers to keep the pace.

They anticipate that 32 one and two-bedroom units will be ready in the coming weeks.

While the Council is glad that work is progressing, they would like to see it happening faster.

“I’m not sure it’s ‘satisfied’, I mean, people are – But we understand the dilemmas he’s up against, and that’s why we asked him to keep coming back to us and keep us updated because that has been an issue – these apartments an issue for quite some time. I’m pleased that he’s willing to come back and give us updates,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Green is expected to brief the Council again next month.

