Oxford burglary case is added to a Memphis man’s list of charges

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A burglary case from December of last year is added to a Memphis man’s list of charges.

On December 8th, 2023, an officer with the Oxford Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at a storage facility on Highway 334.

The unit owner said his storage unit had been accessed illegally and three items were stolen.

Surveillance footage showed two suspects arriving in a vehicle, both involved in breaking in and stealing.

The officer was able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and one of the individuals involved.

In February, a warrant was issued for Samuel Martin, who was taken from Memphis to Oxford and was questioned about the incident.

Martin identified the second suspect as 59-year-old Robert Brown of Memphis.

Martin was charged and returned to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest on charges of Commercial Burglary.

On November 14th, Brown was in custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Brown was served with the outstanding warrant and charged with Commercial Burglary.

His bond will be set by a Municipal Court Judge.

