Oxford burglary suspect faces new charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an Oxford burglary has been arrested in a neighboring county, and he is also facing a new charge.

Oxford police responded to a business burglary on North Lamar. Investigators identified Maurice Wooten as a suspect.

A warrant was issued for Wooten’s arrest on the burglary charge.

During that investigation, investigators reportedly saw Wooten doing damage to another business.

A second warrant, this one for felony malicious mischief, was issued.

Wooten was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Oxford.

His bond was set at $13,000.

