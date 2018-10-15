OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A month’s long car burglary investigation in Oxford is over. Now, a 22-year-old man is in jail facing six counts of auto burglary.

Allen Mathis is also facing a felony fleeing charge.

Oxford Police say the alleged crimes were happening on Chucky Mullins Drive.

Police spotted Mathis Friday and say that he took off in his vehicle, hit an unmarked investigator vehicle before police had to end the pursuit.

Shortly after, police got a call about a man walking through backyards in a subdivision on South Lamar.

Police arrested Mathis there without incident.