Oxford Hotel Robbed Saturday Night

OXFORD (WCBI) – Oxford Police are hoping clear surveillance pictures will help them find the two men who robbed a local motel Saturday night .

These are the heavily armed men who held up the Quality Inn around 9:30 PM. Investigators say the pair arrived and fled the scene in a gray Honda Accord. The car has a large dent on the right rear quarter panel.

If you feel you have any information please call the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477 or call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 and ask for Corporal Marcus Wilson (mwilson@oxfordpolice.net) or Sergeant Shane Fortner (sfortner@oxfordpolice.net)