Oxford Man Accused of Break-in Left ‘Friendly’ Notes at Crime Scene

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- A bizarre high school break-in, involving a friendly masked man, ends with an arrest in Tennessee.

- Advertisement -

20-year-old Caleb Johnson, of Millington, Tennessee, is accused of committing the break-in.

According to investigators, officers were called out to Oxford High School, after a campus employee spotted the door open.

This same employee told officers she found “M-2-M” drawn out with salt on the floor. There were also notes spread throughout the school, asking people to be kind to one another.

Investigators watched surveillance video, and saw a masked individual walking around the school around 1 A.M.

A simple online search of “M-2-m”, lead officers to a Twitter and Instagram account with the name Michael Kacey. Officers found pictures posted from outside the school.

The social media accounts were subpoenaed by OPD investigators. While waiting on a response on the subpoenas, an anonymous tip came in with the suspects name and age.

OPD investigators traveled to Tennessee and located Johnson, who was arrested for burglary.

Johnson was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center, and given a $2,500 bond.