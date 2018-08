OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- An Oxford man is accused of check forgery.

Philip Kyser was arrested Wednesday, and charged with uttering forgery.

Police say the 25-year-old forged a signature on checks, totaling over $4,800.

The victim involved pressed charges on Kyser, and the following day he was arrested and taken to the Lafayette county detention center.

Bond was set at $10,000.