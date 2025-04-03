Oxford man accused of stabbing a person in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is now behind bars for being accused of breaking into a home and trying to stab somebody.
On Saturday, March 29, Lafayette County deputies were called to a disturbance on Highway 328.
Someone there said that Timothy Wade Gray came into their home, armed with a knife, and attempted to stab someone there.
Deputies arrested Gray.
He was charged with Burglary, Breaking and Entering of a house, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon.
Gray’s bond was set at $50,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.