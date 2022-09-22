Oxford man arrested, charged with child sex crimes

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is charged with two child sex crimes.

The investigation started on September 17th after deputies received a report of a child being sexually assaulted.

Two days later 48-year-old Jessie Jones was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molesting.

Jones was given a $100,000 bond.

He remains in the Lafayette County jail on hold from the state department of corrections.

