OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police made a sexual assault arrest.

52-year-old John Scott Michael, of Oxford, was charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.

Investigators said officers were called to Courthouse Square on April 12 for a person needing help.

The victim told OPD that a man sexually assaulted them.

Michael was arrested Monday.

His bond was set at $50,000.

