Oxford man arrested for allegedly cyberstalking his ex

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man was arrested for allegedly sending cyberstalking threats to his ex.

Oxford police arrived to the South Lamar area and arrested Brandon Beckerdite.

Beckerdite was charged with cyberstalking.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond.

