Oxford man arrested for allegedly making harassing phone calls, texts

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man was accused of making harassing phone calls and text messages.

27-year-old Tayler Beard was charged with cyberstalking and intimidating a witness.

OPD said a report was taken on August 8 about the alleged calls and texts.

The charge for intimidating witnesses came later in the investigation.

His bond was revoked once that charge was added.

