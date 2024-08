Oxford man arrested on sexual battery charges

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is facing sexual battery charges.

On Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office took a walk-in report about a possible sexual battery.

According to authorities, the victim stated she had been forced to have sex with the suspect later identified as 29-year-old Stephen Lovelady.

Lovelady was arrested without incident.

His bond was set at $10,000.

