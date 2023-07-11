Oxford man arrested on witness intimidation charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man was accused of not knowing when to leave well enough alone.

Last week, we reported Brandon Beckerdite’s arrest on Cyberstalking charges.

He made bond for that arrest, but a protection order was put in place to keep him from contact with the victim.

Saturday, Oxford Police were called about a man in violation of a protection order.

Beckerdite was again identified as the suspect.

He was arrested for the second time in about a week, this time charged with Intimidation of a Witness.

He was issued a $10,000 bond, but since he was out on a previous felony bond, that bond was revoked.

