Oxford man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to vehicle

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man was accused of setting a vehicle on fire in a motel parking lot.

38-year-old Jose Cuellzar was charged with arson.

Oxford police got the call this past Saturday.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire at the Super 8 Motel and an arrest was quickly made.

Cuellzar was given a $5,000 bond.

