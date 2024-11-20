Oxford man charged with violating his sex offender registration

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is facing more charges for allegedly violating his sex offender registration.

On November 18, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s criminal Investigation Unit began running check to make sure that sex offenders in the area are in compliance with state regulations.

Through the investigation, they found 39-year-old Roderick Jevon Perry was not living at his registered address.

Perry was arrested and charged with Sex Offender Registration Failure and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

His bond was set by Justice Court Judge at $10,000.

