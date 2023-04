OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A shots-fired call landed an Oxford man in jail facing serious charges.

Saturday, Oxford Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Herman Drive in the city.

As the investigation unfolded, officers arrested 53-year-old Vandy Leo Shaw of Oxford.

Shaw was charged with Aggravated Assault.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

