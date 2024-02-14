Oxford man faces domestic violence charges in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is in the Lafayette County Jail facing domestic violence charges this Valentine’s Day.

Lafayette County deputies received a report of a domestic violence incident in the area of County Road 378.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the incident allegedly involved strangulation of the victim.

They developed Randy Holloway as a suspect.

Holloway was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

