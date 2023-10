Oxford man faces several charges of credit card fraud, false pretense

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man was handed 15 charges for his alleged connection to a rental unit. On July 31, Oxford police received reports of suspected fraudulent charges.

Investigators connected Dontarius Cosby to the reports and charged him with 12 counts of credit card and three counts of false pretenses.

He was issued a bond of $50,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter