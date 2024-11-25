Oxford man is charged with Burglary of a Dwelling

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is charged with Burglary of a Dwelling.

On November 14, a sergeant from the Oxford Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on Chickasaw Road.

The sergeant approached the backyard gate and heard a noise from a

tampered window and later discovered a suspect.

32-year-old Quentin Maynor attempted to flee but was eventually arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

His bond is set by a Municipal Court Judge.

There were signs of forced entry, including a broken window and items, such as a visor and black shoes, near the window.

The officer also found a phone and key fob inside, which were collected as evidence.

