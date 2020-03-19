Oxford mayor says first case of coronavirus reported in community

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said COVID-19 is in her community.

She, along with two medical professionals, provided information to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Baptist Memorial Hospital and the Mississippi Department of Health announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Lafayette County this morning, bringing the total cases in Mississippi to over 50. While today is the first time we can positively confirm the coronavirus in our community, we have known this day is coming and have been preparing for weeks,” said Mayor Tannehill in a Facebook Live video.

The Mississippi Department of Health has not updated its numbers to reflect a COVID-19 case in Lafayette County.