Oxford mother charged with death of her baby

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford mother has been charged in the death of her baby.

31-year-old Ebonee White was arrested on charges of manslaughter-culpable negligence.

First responders found her infant unresponsive at an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on September 15th.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Autopsy results now show the child died from Fentanyl toxicity.

Lafayette County Justice Court Judge Mickey Avent issued White a $100,000 bond yesterday.

A court date has not been set.