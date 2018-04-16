Oxford Officers praised after stopping alleged sex trafficker

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Two women are rescued from sex trafficking and Monday, the officers that were able to spot the danger lurking during that traffic stop, were recognized for their service.

Officer Hollowell and Officer Whitaker of the Oxford Police Department were both presented with Letter of Commendations.

Back on March 1st the two stopped a vehicle for a switched tag.

During the traffic stop investigation, they found one of the passengers was a reported runaway juvenile.

An investigator was called to the scene and says they learned the minor was being trafficked for commercial sex acts.

An arrest was made and OPD says the hard work of the officers will lead to the suspects federal prosecution.