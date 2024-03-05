Oxford officers responding to disturbance make stolen gun arrest

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement officers will tell you there’s no such thing as a routine call.

An incident early Sunday morning in Oxford underscored that.

Oxford police were called to a disturbance at the Double Quick just before 2 a.m.

When the first officer got there, they found a large crowd surrounding two men who were fighting.

The officer tried to break up the fight and was attempting to pull off the man on top of the other man.

Then, the officer reportedly felt something cold and metal pressed to their temple.

The officer turned and quickly disarmed the individual.

Jacqueline Denise Giles was arrested without further incident.

Giles was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a stolen firearm.

Her bond was set at $275,000.

