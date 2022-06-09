Oxford PD release few details after a woman is charged with murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police release few details after a woman is charged with murder.

29-year-old Alexandria Griste, of Oxford, is charged with first degree murder.

Officers were called to the 29 hundred block of South Lamar Boulevard about a gunshot victim.

The unidentified victim died at the scene.

That’s also where Griste was taken into custody.

OPD is not releasing what led up to the shooting.

However, a spokesperson did say Griste and the victim did know each other.

Her bond was set at one million dollars.