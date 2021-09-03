Oxford police are looking for a man accused of breaking into someone’s home and stabbing them
Investigators say the incident happened on August 30th at about 1:15 AM at a house in the Market District, off Garfield Avenue.
This is a police artist sketch of what the man possibly looks like.
Once inside the home, the man stabbed a person inside and ran from the scene.
The armed burglar is described as a white man about five foot – eight inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with blondish, brown hair.
He was wearing a powder blue polo shirt, khaki shorts, and a tan hat.
Oxford police ask anyone with information or security cameras in the area to come forward and help with the investigation.