Oxford police arrest 4 men accused of check cashing scam

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Four men from across the country are facing charges in an Oxford check cashing scam.

Officers were called to a bank on April 13. A tip helped OPD make a traffic stop and the arrests.

Oxfor d police said Darion Jordan of Brookhaven, Georgia, and Trevon Vanyo of Kennesaw Georgia were arrested.

Both men are charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Joshua Wray of Memphis is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, one count of uttering forgery, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The fourth person arrested, Royal Turner is from Las Vegas, Nevada.

He’s charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and three counts of uttering forgery.

