Oxford police arrest 4 men accused of check cashing scam
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Four men from across the country are facing charges in an Oxford check cashing scam.
Officers were called to a bank on April 13. A tip helped OPD make a traffic stop and the arrests.
Oxford police said Darion Jordan of Brookhaven, Georgia, and Trevon Vanyo of Kennesaw Georgia were arrested.
Both men are charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Joshua Wray of Memphis is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, one count of uttering forgery, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The fourth person arrested, Royal Turner is from Las Vegas, Nevada.
He’s charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and three counts of uttering forgery.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter