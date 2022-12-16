Oxford police arrest man after juvenile reports being sexually assaulted

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police made an arrest in a statutory rape case.

On Sunday, December 11, Oxford police were notified by hospital personnel that a juvenile had reported having been sexually assaulted.

An investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Thomas Christopher Johnson.

Johnson’s bond was set at $30,000 but a hold was put on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter