Oxford police arrest man for aggravated stalking after complaint was filed

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man faces a serious charge after being accused of harassing someone.

Late last week, someone went to the Oxford Police Department to file a complaint about being harassed.

During the investigation, police identified 29-year-old Kevin Kassell as the suspect.

Kassell was arrested. He is charged with Aggravated Stalking.

A judge set Kassell’s bond at $10,000.

