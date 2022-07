Oxford Police arrest man for allegedly stealing money from a store

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police make an arrest after businesses realized money was missing from their store.

The business on the 300 block of Jackson Avenue East reported a large sum of cash was stolen.

After an investigation, police arrested 27-year-old Darrion Morris.

He is charged with Grand Larceny and his bond is set at $10,000.