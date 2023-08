Oxford police arrest man on child sex crime charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police made a child sex crime arrest.

21-year-old Antavious Dukes was charged with molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.

In a press release, OPD said officers were called about an alleged incident on August 17.

After the investigation, Dukes was arrested.

No other details were released.

Bond for Dukes was set at $35,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter