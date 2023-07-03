Oxford police arrest teen for allegedly robbing delivery driver

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police arrested a teenager after he allegedly robbed a delivery driver.

Police arrived to the area of Eagle Point Loop for the robbery report on June 27.

Officers located two suspects during the incident.

17-year-old Larnerian Wyldon was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged as an adult for robbery.

His bond is set at 20 thousand dollars.

The other suspect has not been named due to being a minor being taken through the Lafayette Youth Court.

