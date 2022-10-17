Oxford police arrest two people in connection to deadly shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police now have two people in custody after a deadly incident this past weekend.

Seth Rokitka was arrested at about 8:30 this morning.

His truck, which was seen in surveillance video, was found crashed in Marshall County.

Tristan Holland was arrested yesterday in the Memphis area. Holland will be charged with accessory after the fact.

Both men are from Collierville, Tennessee.

Two Ole Miss students, Walker Fielder and an unidentified female were injured in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.

Fielder died from his injuries. The young lady is stable in a Memphis hospital.

Oxford police have not released what charges Rokitka will face or how the Ole Miss students were injured.

More information is expected to be released today after Rokitka goes before a judge.

