Oxford police ask for help identifying person of interest in assault case

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oxford Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in an assault that occurred early Friday morning around 1 a.m.

The assault took place at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and South Lamar Boulevard.

Police said this was an isolated incident and investigators believe no other crimes occurred at the time.

The suspect is the male in the red shirt and black hat who struck an individual last night and fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this individual or the incident, please contact OPD at (662)232-2400.

