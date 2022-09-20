Oxford police catch man claiming fake emergency calls

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A modern-day version of the Boy Who Cried Wolf lands a Panola County man in the Lafayette County Jail.

Over the past couple of months, Oxford Police have been receiving calls claiming people were seriously injured or in dangerous situations, only to arrive on the scene and find that there was no emergency.

An investigation into the calls led them to identify Thomas Lee Junior of Pope, in Panola County, as a suspect.

Lee was arrested. His bond has been set at $10,000.

He was also served a felony warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.