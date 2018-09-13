Oxford Police charge two in credit card schemes

OXFORD (WCBI) – Oxford Police make arrests intwo different creative credit card schemes. The first case turned after a victim called to report an unusual food delivery charge on his card. Police went to the house where the food delivered but Matthew Brown claimed he had no idea why the food came to his house.

A follow up investigation discovered the 27 year old Oxford man is believed to have stolen identities and opened fake credit card accounts in multiple states. He is charged with 6 counts of obtaining for unlawful use personal identity information.

The second case involves an Oxford man who was buying items from a local business and then calling the credit card companies when he left and reporting the card stolen.

24 year old Scott Sutter is charged with false pretense after the credit card company refused to pay the store for the things purchased.