Oxford Police Department To Host ‘Virtual Ride Along’

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of the most popular reality television shows take viewers along with police officers as they patrol the streets, but if you have a twitter account, you can see how Oxford Police protect and serve.

On Friday evening, the Oxford Police will host what they call a “Virtual Ride Along.” Officers will be live tweeting from each call they answer.

The police department has an active and popular presence on social media, and the “Virtual Ride Along” has been a favorite of its Twitter followers.

Captain Hildon Sessums is in charge of social media content for the department. He says the “Virtual Ride Along” gives the public a good idea of what police encounter during the course of a shift.

“A lot of times there are a lot of misconceptions about police work and that we’re just out here writing tickets and trying to arrest folks, when actually there’s a lot more that actually goes on. We will get a lot of questions about police work, and what we do and why we did it, that back and forth between us and them is actually what makes virtual ride along great,” Capt. Sessums said.

The “Virtual Ride Along” starts at six Friday evening. You can ride along on Twitter with #RideWithOPD