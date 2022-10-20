Oxford police identify suspect in Tuesday shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police named the suspect in the shooting we told you happened on Tuesday.
24-year-old Randrica Steward is facing charges of Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault.
Just before 11 Tuesday morning, oxford police say they got a 911 call about someone being shot at an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road.
Police say they found a victim and were flown to a Memphis hospital.
This victim is now at home recovering.
Steward’s bond was set at $25,000.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter