Oxford Police make 4 arrest thanks to doorbells and security cameras

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An auto burglary case in Oxford just goes to show you never know who’s watching.

Oxford Police make a total of 4 arrests, largely thanks to doorbells and security cameras in the neighborhood.

Last week, police were alerted to a string of car burglaries in the area of Old Taylor Road.

After collecting evidence and reviewing video from doorbells and security cameras, investigators were able to identify Xavian Ivy as a suspect.

He was arrested and charged with 4 counts of Auto Burglary. 2 Juveniles were also arrested. Their cases are being referred to Youth Court.

Police are also charging Ivy with 2 other burglaries from July, as well as the sale of a stolen firearm.

Ivy’s bond is set at $30,000.

Information from Ivy’s case led Oxford Police and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office to Preston Phillips.

Phillips was arrested and charged with Cyberstalking, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Felony Possession of Marijuana.

His bond was set at $40,000, but MDOC has put a hold on him.